Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Invests $203,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $225.51 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.42 and a 12 month high of $226.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.55. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.