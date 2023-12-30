Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,985,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Hess by 314.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after buying an additional 278,511 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HES. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.18.

Hess Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $144.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.13. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

