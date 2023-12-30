Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $200.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.