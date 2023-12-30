Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after buying an additional 168,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $60,355,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $985.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,869 shares of company stock worth $21,076,961 over the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FICO opened at $1,164.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,046.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $920.09. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $575.39 and a one year high of $1,185.42.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

