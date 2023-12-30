Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,304 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.2 %

HAL stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

