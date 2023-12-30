Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 63,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWR opened at $77.77 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $78.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

