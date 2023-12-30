Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in December

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,500 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 1,302,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 640.3 days.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHVYF remained flat at $58.48 during midday trading on Friday. 77 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $61.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average is $52.90.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

