Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) PT Raised to $80.00 at DA Davidson

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.67.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MOD opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $61.60.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.18 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $339,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,853,000 after acquiring an additional 95,255 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 570.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,060,000 after acquiring an additional 596,177 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 4.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

