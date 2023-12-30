Modus Advisors LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 1.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 7.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.9% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $130.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,639. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

