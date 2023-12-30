Modus Advisors LLC Acquires 2,237 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,734 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $45.30. 9,450,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,482,270. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

