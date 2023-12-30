Modus Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,946,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,600. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

