Modus Advisors LLC Buys 176 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $436.80. 4,376,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,521. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $347.19 and a 52-week high of $438.84. The company has a market cap of $349.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

