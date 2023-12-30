Modus Advisors LLC Buys 193 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after acquiring an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.55. 6,939,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,901,323. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

