Modus Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after buying an additional 3,983,231 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after buying an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.40. 2,048,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $56.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

