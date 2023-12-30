Modus Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. TNF LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 37,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.64. 703,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,087. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

