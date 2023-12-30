Modus Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $255.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,381. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.37 and its 200 day moving average is $179.47. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $261.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. DZ Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Get Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $14,368,767.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,370,917.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $51,965,473 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.