Modus Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,082 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after buying an additional 5,715,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $333,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $133.30. 2,938,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

