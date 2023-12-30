Modus Advisors LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
VCSH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.37. 2,617,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.44.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
