Modus Advisors LLC Has $4.83 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.1% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.52. The company had a trading volume of 42,662,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,251,292. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $260.34 and a 12 month high of $412.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.56.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

