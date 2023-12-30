Modus Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 33,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 19.1% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Walmart by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,985,403 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,316,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,567. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $424.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.