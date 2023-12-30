Modus Advisors LLC Lowers Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,717. The firm has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.77 and a 200 day moving average of $186.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

