Modus Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 98,891 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE KVUE traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.53. 9,359,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,916,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

