Modus Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,518 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.8% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.88. 2,068,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,547. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $318.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

