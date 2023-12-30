Modus Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,615,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,380,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $63.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

