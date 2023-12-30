Modus Advisors LLC Sells 1,703 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

TGT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.57. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

