Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is Oak Family Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,167 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for 3.5% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 142.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TAP. Bank of America boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

