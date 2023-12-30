Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $750.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $565.25.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $630.78 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $339.28 and a 12-month high of $647.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $541.52 and its 200-day moving average is $518.60.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,730,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,160 shares of company stock valued at $27,162,391 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

