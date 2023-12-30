Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,253 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises about 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 50.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 791,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 70,944 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 400,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $55.47. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

