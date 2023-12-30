Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,819. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

