Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Buys 4,804 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,353,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,868. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.02 and its 200 day moving average is $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

