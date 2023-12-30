Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDLV)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDLV – Free Report) by 85.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,009 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, MCIA Inc bought a new position in shares of Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,422,000.

Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MDLV traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.10. 5,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,221. Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52.

About Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF

The Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF (MDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US-listed, large-cap companies believed to be undervalued. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria. MDLV was launched on Apr 26, 2023 and is managed by Morgan Dempsey.

