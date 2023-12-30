Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Richardson Electronics worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.35. 39,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,434. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $52.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

RELL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert H. Kluge purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $58,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

