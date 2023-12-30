Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 1,979 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acme United were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acme United by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Acme United

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $36,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,715 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $65,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,736.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,015 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $36,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,586 shares of company stock worth $833,779. Company insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACU traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.86. 10,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,555. The firm has a market cap of $153.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.80. Acme United Co. has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.12). Acme United had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter.

Acme United Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acme United in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

