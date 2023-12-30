Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 314 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in UFP Technologies by 36.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 28,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.04. 41,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,731. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.88. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.64 and a 52-week high of $205.08. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $100.78 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Mitchell Rock acquired 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.00 per share, with a total value of $27,522.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,022,835.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell Rock purchased 198 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,737. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UFPT

UFP Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.