Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 7,153 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 3.0% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $58.93. 9,244,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,214,205. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $254.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

