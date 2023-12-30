Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. 6,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average session volume of 1,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.3 billion and approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.

