Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. 6,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average session volume of 1,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.3 billion and approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.