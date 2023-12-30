MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Trading Up 9.6%

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.89 and last traded at $38.61. Approximately 38,950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,737% from the average session volume of 2,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.59.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

