Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in General Mills were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

