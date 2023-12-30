Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.76

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 296564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.
Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Devices and Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.
