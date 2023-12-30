Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.00.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.2 %

MUSA opened at $356.57 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.65 and a fifty-two week high of $382.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.36 and a 200-day moving average of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.91%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Further Reading

