Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $818.70

Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 818.70 ($10.40) and traded as high as GBX 867 ($11.02). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 862 ($10.95), with a volume of 188,649 shares changing hands.

Murray Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £945.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,351.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 820.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 825.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.56.

Get Murray Income Trust alerts:

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,937.50%.

About Murray Income Trust

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.