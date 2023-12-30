My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 27,067 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,067 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.0% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. 2,085,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,595. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.