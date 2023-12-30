My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 412 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.33. 3,868,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.19. The stock has a market cap of $185.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.53 and a 200-day moving average of $142.34.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

