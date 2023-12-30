My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 8,193 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 115.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 1.3% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.39. 184,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.98. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.42 and a 12 month high of $224.48.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

