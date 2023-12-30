My Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $132,795,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,866,000 after purchasing an additional 865,418 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.36. 2,507,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,321. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.89. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.