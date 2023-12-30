My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 257 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,541 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.81. 5,342,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,799. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.21. The firm has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

