My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 306 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

WMT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.65. 7,316,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,985,403. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

