My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 405 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $802,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 19.2% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $65.14. 3,808,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,769. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.