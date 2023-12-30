My Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after buying an additional 4,695,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after buying an additional 966,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.48.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,444. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $153.10 and a 12-month high of $238.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

