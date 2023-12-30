My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.01. 3,586,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,490,636. The company has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

